Virginia Tech Provost, Facing Criticism, Steps Down

By

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2017
Virginia Tech announced Monday that Thanassis Rikakis is stepping down as provost, The Roanoke Times reported. Rikakis, who has been provost for two years, has faced criticism from faculty leaders over his communication issues and his handling of some promotion and tenure cases, among other issues. The Faculty Senate has been considering a vote of no confidence.

