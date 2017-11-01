search
Title
Chinese Universities Set Up Centers for Xi Thought
November 1, 2017
At least 20 Chinese universities have established research institutes focused on the ideology of Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping, the South China Morning Post reported. The centers will focus on “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.”
