Wisconsin-Superior Will End 9 Majors

The University of Wisconsin-Superior on Tuesday announced that it will no longer let students start 9 academic majors 15 minors and 1 graduate program, ABC Eyewitness News reported. The majors include such fields as chemistry, political science and sociology. University officials said that relatively few students are in the majors being eliminated (and that they will be allowed to finish their programs). Further, the university says that the cuts will not lead to layoffs. Officials said that they need to focus on areas attracting more students. But faculty leaders said that they weren't involved in the decision-making and that the cuts will lead to a gradual erosion of the breadth of education available to all students, not just those who major in these fields.