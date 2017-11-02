Title

Halloween Eve Fright for Many on Common App

By

Scott Jaschik
November 2, 2017
Comments
 
 

On Monday, with Wednesday's deadline for many college early-decision programs looming, the Common Application experienced technical problems. Many of those trying to submit applications experienced long delays, and some received error messages. The same was true for many counselors and teachers trying to submit recommendations. The Common Application took the site down for two hours starting at 11:30 p.m. Monday and appears to have fixed the problems. Common Application officials said Tuesday was a record-setting day in terms of submissions.

