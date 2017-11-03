Title

Academic Minute: Storytelling in Video Games

By

Doug Lederman
November 3, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: John Misak, assistant professor of English at the New York Institute of Technology, examines how video games are stretching their legs and charting a new path in storytelling. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

