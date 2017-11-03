Nottingham Objects to Portrayal on Chinese Sitcom

A British university is unhappy with the portrayal of its China campus on a popular Chinese sitcom, reported Sixth Tone, an English-language website that’s part of a state-funded media group. An episode of the sitcom, whose name roughly translates as Road Turns White Since Tonight, features a character who disparages the academic standards of the University of Nottingham.

Chris Rudd, the provost for Nottingham’s campus in Ningbo, said the university permitted the sitcom to film on the campus but that it never granted permission for it to use the university’s name. Rudd said the university will seek legal advice and has contacted the show’s producer to request a retraction.

On Thursday, the network issued an apology, saying in part: "We deeply apologise for the misleading dialogue from the characters. We will delete the misleading dialogue as soon as possible. We also apologize for using the University’s name and logo in an artist way without getting approval from the university. From now on we will be more careful when creating TV dramas and will try to create more excellent works. Please give us an opportunity to correct us. We would like to ensure that the plot will be satisfying very soon."