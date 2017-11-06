search
Admissions Insider: Reaching the Middle Class
November 6, 2017
In this week’s “Admissions Insider”:
- Occidental College removes home equity from the wealth calculations of some middle-class families and boosts its enrollments from California.
- New book explores how first-generation students can be admitted to and succeed at elite colleges.
- Do admissions officers know enough about military service to evaluate applications from veterans? Take a quiz.
