Korean Scholar Fined for Work on ‘Comfort Women’

A professor was found guilty in a South Korean court of defamation for her writings challenging conventional wisdom on the euphemistically termed “comfort women,” women who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese during World War II, the BBC reported. Park Yu-Ha, a professor at Sejong University and the author of the 2013 book The Comfort Women of the Empire, has suggested that not all comfort women were coerced and that some developed emotional connections with Japanese soldiers, according to the BBC.

The Seoul High Court said that Park “inflicted (significant) mental stress on the victims by displaying distorted claims about those forced into sex slavery” and fined her 10 million won, or about $8,966. The ruling overturned that of a lower court, which had acquitted Park on academic freedom-related grounds.