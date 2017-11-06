Math Student Wins ‘Dance Your Ph.D.’ Contest

Science sponsors an annual "Dance Your Ph.D." contest to highlight research and the importance of communicating findings in ways that help nonspecialists understand them. Below is the video of this year's winner, Nancy Scherich of the University of California, Santa Barbara. She studies topology, the study of geometry in which shape and size don’t matter. Her focus is on braid theory, or "the rules that determine the unique representations of twists and knots in high-dimensional spaces."