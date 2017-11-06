Surge in Sign-Up Rate for Tennessee Promise

Nearly 85 percent of high school seniors this year applied to the Tennessee Promise, a state-sponsored scholarship program that provides two years of full tuition at state community or technical colleges, according to The Nashville Tennessean.

That number is up about four percentage points from last year, and surpassed projections that officials had laid out for the program, which is now four years old.

About a third of those students are projected to use the scholarship, Mike Krause, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, told the Tennessean. Those who don’t go to college, or opt for a four-year degree, are ineligible.

The application closed Wednesday.