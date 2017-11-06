Troy University Investigates Fraternity Sketch

Troy University is investigating a video of a sketch involving characters posing as Donald Trump, border patrol agents and a person dressed as a stereotype of a Latino immigrant, according to Al.com.

The skit happened at the FarmHouse fraternity’s Halloween party and shows fraternity members dressed as border patrol agents chasing a man in a sombrero and poncho over a wall. Another fraternity member is dressed as President Trump.

"Troy University does not condone the actions and images depicted in the video," the university said in a statement. "Troy University's student population is one of the most diverse and international in the state of Alabama, and Troy is committed to the cultivation of a positive, inclusive environment."

Both the local and national chapter of the fraternity have issued apologies.