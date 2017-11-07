ABA Backs Testing Choices on Law Admissions

The American Bar Association council responsible for overseeing legal education last week took no action on a proposal to require that 75 percent of a law school's graduates must pass the bar exam within a two-year period, rather than in the current five-year window.

The council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar makes the ultimate decision on issues related to accreditation, but the proposal was heavily opposed by groups including the Hispanic National Bar Association, the National Black Law Students Association and the Association of American Law Schools Deans steering committee.

The council also approved a recommendation that would give law schools more discretion over whether to use the LSAT or the GRE for law school admissions. The vote comes as some elite law programs have opted to allow applicants to submit results from either test.