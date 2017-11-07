Florida State Bans All Fraternities, Sororities

Florida State University has banned fraternities and sororities following the death of a student, its president announced Monday.

Andrew Coffey, 20, who was pledging Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, was found unresponsive the morning after attending a party Thursday night. He received medical treatment but was unable to be revived.

President John Thrasher said Monday he was suspending all Greek activities immediately and indefinitely. He did not specify when or under what circumstances he would rescind the prohibition.

“For this suspension to end, there will need to be a new normal for Greek life at the university,” he said in a statement. “There must be a new culture, and our students must be full participants in creating it.”

Alcohol is also banned at all events by student organizations affiliated with the university, Thrasher said.

While the suspension is in place, fraternity and sorority chapters can’t hold new member events, council or chapter meetings, tailgates, or other events such as socials or retreats. They can continue living in their chapter houses.

Another Florida State fraternity member, Garrett John Macy, of Phi Delta Theta, was recently charged with selling and trafficking cocaine. His case is unrelated to Coffey’s.