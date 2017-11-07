Title

Former Chancellor Joins Department of Education

Andrew Kreighbaum
November 7, 2017
Frank Brogan, the chancellor of the Pennsylvania State University System from 2013 until retiring this year, has joined the Department of Education in the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development -- likely ahead of a nomination to a separate position.

Politico reported Monday that both Brogan and Jim Blew had begun work at the department ahead of confirmations by the Senate -- a practice common in federal agencies.

The White House nominated Blew in September to be assistant secretary for planning, evaluation and policy development. He has joined the department as a special assistant in the Office of the Secretary.

Brogan has joined the department as the principal deputy assistant secretary at OPEPD, the office Blew would lead if confirmed. The department did not comment on a potential nomination to a separate office for Brogan.

"We are nearly a year into the president's first term, and the American people deserve a fully staffed government. The Senate must act quickly to confirm pending nominees," said Nathan Bailey, a spokesman for the department, in an email. "We take the confirmation process very seriously. Neither individual will be attending senior staff meetings, and neither will be involved in meetings or discussions relevant to any future offices’ duties."

