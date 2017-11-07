Title

Fullerton President to Lead State College Group

Doug Lederman
November 7, 2017
The American Association of State Colleges and Universities has selected Mildred García, president of California State University at Fullerton, as its new president. AASCU represents roughly 400 mostly comprehensive public universities that focus heavily on teaching and student access and success, and Fullerton and its Cal State peers are in many ways the quintessential AASCU institutions. Which is just one of the things that make García, who was president of Cal State's Dominguez Hills campus before taking over at Fullerton in 2012, a logical choice to lead AASCU. She was also a first-generation college student and earned her undergraduate degree from Baruch College, part of the City University of New York, another AASCU stalwart.

"State colleges and universities are the pre-eminent paths to upward mobility in this country, and it is a privilege to now represent so many diverse and academically excellent institutions,” García said in a prepared statement.

