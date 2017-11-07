Next Step in Sports Arms Race: $100K Hotel Room?

It is standard operating procedure at most universities that play big-time football for donors and rabid fans to make a sizable "donation" (often $50,000 or more) for the right to buy prime seats to home games -- the so-called seat license. (Those contributions are partially tax deductible, but the Republican tax proposal would repeal it.) But in the never-ending search for ways to squeeze more revenue out of college sports programs, Texas A&M University is upping the ante, according to The Wall Street Journal, by planning to charge Aggie boosters up to $100,000 for the privilege of booking a room in a hotel the university is building adjacent to the football stadium. (Note: This item has been updated to correct information about the Republican tax bill.)

“In college sports, it’s kind of an arms race,” Phillip Ray, Texas A&M’s vice chancellor of business affairs, told the Journal.