Simpson Covers Tuition for Low-Income Families

Simpson College, a private institution in Iowa, announced Monday that it will cover tuition for all students from families with annual incomes that don't exceed $60,000. Many wealthy private institutions have such policies, but they are less common for institutions that have small endowments.

The Des Moines Register reported that Simpson acted after seeing a shift in demographics. Historically, about 40 percent of its students have been coming from families on the lower half of the income scale. But this academic year, such students made up only 25 percent of the student body.