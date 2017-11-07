Title

Simpson Covers Tuition for Low-Income Families

By

Scott Jaschik
November 7, 2017
Comments
 
 

Simpson College, a private institution in Iowa, announced Monday that it will cover tuition for all students from families with annual incomes that don't exceed $60,000. Many wealthy private institutions have such policies, but they are less common for institutions that have small endowments.

The Des Moines Register reported that Simpson acted after seeing a shift in demographics. Historically, about 40 percent of its students have been coming from families on the lower half of the income scale. But this academic year, such students made up only 25 percent of the student body.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Big-Name Problems for Academe
Rethinking Educational Access
When Do You Feel Smart?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ready, Fire, Aim!
How "Everybody Lies" Might Change the Social Sciences
A Call to Home
The View from the Back Row
'Dream Hoarders' and Higher Education
Forking the Future

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top