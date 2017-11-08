Title

Academic Minute: Forensic Science and the Call to Care

By

Doug Lederman
November 8, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Adam Rosenblatt, visiting professor of peace, justice and human rights at Haverford College, discusses how politics can help or harm the search for the truth when it comes to identifying individuals in mass graves. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

