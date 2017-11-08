search
Title
Academic Minute: Forensic Science and the Call to Care
November 8, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Adam Rosenblatt, visiting professor of peace, justice and human rights at Haverford College, discusses how politics can help or harm the search for the truth when it comes to identifying individuals in mass graves. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!