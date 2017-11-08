Clemson Student Body VP Avoids Impeachment

Clemson University’s student government vice president, a black man who alleged he was being discriminated against for remaining seated during the Pledge of Allegiance, avoided being impeached Tuesday.

A two-thirds majority of the Student Senate, or 44 votes, was required for the impeachment of Jaren Stewart, the vice president. The final vote Tuesday morning, after a roughly 11-hour trial, was 42 to 16.

The proceedings were closed.

Stewart called his impeachment a “social lynching,” saying it was motivated by his showing of support for the National Football League players who have knelt in protest of police brutality during the National Anthem.

The senator who introduced the articles of impeachment against Stewart, however, said it was unrelated to Stewart’s refusal to stand, but rather a complaint against Stewart from his time as a resident assistant.

The complaint, which leaked online, purported that Stewart would enter residents’ rooms without permission and dirty them and refuse to leave.