Notre Dame, in Reversal, Keeps Birth Control Coverage for Employees

The University of Notre Dame last week said it would end a program that provided employees with access to birth control. This week, the university reversed itself, The South Bend Tribune reported. University officials said that they didn't realize that they had the option of keeping the past coverage without the university paying anything. A statement from the university said, "Notre Dame, as a Catholic institution, follows Catholic teaching about the use of contraceptives and engaged in the recent lawsuit to protect its freedom to act in accord with its principles. Recognizing, however, the plurality of religious and other convictions among its employees, it will not interfere with the provision of contraceptives that will be administered and funded independently of the university."