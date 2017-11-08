UCLA Men's Basketball Players Arrested in China

Three men’s basketball players at the University of California, Los Angeles were arrested Tuesday in China on shoplifting allegations, ESPN reported.

The students reportedly arrested include high-profile player LiAngelo Ball, the younger brother of Los Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball, as well as his fellow freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. The three players, who were in China for a season-opening game against Georgia Institute of Technology, are being questioned about shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store.

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student athletes in Hangzhou, China,” UCLA said in a statement. “The university is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”