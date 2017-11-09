Title

Academic Minute: Marijuana and DUI Laws

By

Doug Lederman
November 9, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Charles Cullison, a medical student at Touro University Nevada, examines a more accurate test for driving under the influence of cannabis in the wake of state legalization of marijuana. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

