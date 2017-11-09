How Colleges Can Help Low-Income Students

Colleges can and should take a series of steps to help more students from low-income backgrounds afford college and earn a degree, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation says in a report released today. The report, while acknowledging that governments and policy makers have major roles to play in ensuring college affordability and success, focuses on 11 strategies that are in the purview of individual colleges and universities, such as offering much clearer information about their prices and financial assistance, prioritizing need-based aid, embracing lower-cost educational materials, and creating emergency grant programs.