Admissions Insider: Does Disaggregation Hurt Asians?
November 13, 2017
In today’s “Admissions Insider”:
- Asian group tells Common Application to stop giving Asian applicants numerous ways to describe themselves by country of family origin. Other experts on Asian educational issues say that Common App is doing the right thing.
- Why one private college isn't focused on "full-pay" students but on covering tuition for low-income students.
- Two essays on tuition resets.
- And more …
