Professor Abandons Plan for List of ‘Neo-Marxist Course Content’

The following item has been updated.

Jordan Peterson, an outspoken and controversial psychology professor at the University of Toronto known for his public refusals to use gender-neutral pronouns, started a new campaign against the perceived excesses of campus liberalism. But amid criticism he abandoned the plan.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that Peterson planned to build a website that would have listed courses containing “postmodern neo-Marxist course content,” in an effort to decrease enrollment in those courses. The list was intended to reach beyond University of Toronto courses.

"We're going to start with a website in the next month and a half that will be designed to help students and parents identify postmodern content in courses so that they can avoid them," Peterson told Canadian broadcaster CTV.

In a YouTube video posted to his personal account, he highlighted English literature, anthropology, sociology, women’s studies and ethnic studies as the types of courses “that have to go.”

Professors at the University of Toronto expressed concern that they would be targeted by such a list, which also led to fears of harassment.

"Instructors of the potentially targeted courses believe that their autonomy as educators may be under threat. The proposed website has created a climate of fear and intimidation," the University of Toronto Faculty Association said in a statement to Canadian media.

Peterson, on Twitter, later said he was not going to go ahead with the plan.