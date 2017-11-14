Title

Academic Minute: Senior College Students

Doug Lederman
November 14, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Jennifer Sheridan Moss, associate professor of the classics and Latin at Wayne State University, explores why seniors should keep on learning to fend off the problems of old age. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

