Trump Intervenes on Behalf of UCLA Athletes

President Trump has intervened in the case of three University of California, Los Angeles, basketball players arrested in China for allegedly shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store, personally asking President Xi Jinping to help resolve their cases, The Washington Post reported. Xi said he would look into the case and make sure that the players are treated fairly and expeditiously. The White House chief of staff, John F. Kelly, has reportedly been in contact with Chinese authorities as well as UCLA’s coach and the families of the players. The three players who were arrested -- LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley -- are all freshmen at UCLA. They had traveled to China with the men’s basketball team for a season-opening game against Georgia Institute of Technology in Shanghai.