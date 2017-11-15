Title

Controversy Over BU Professor's Yelp Post

Scott Jaschik
November 15, 2017
A Boston University professor is being criticized over a Yelp post that he has since deleted, The Boston Globe reported. Dirk Hackbarth, a business professor, wrote about the weight of two employees of a restaurant. “Asian cool skinny dude at bar was friendly but knew he was powerless vis a vis the host — different weight class I guess though fat guy probably never heard of mma tricks etc,” wrote Hackbarth. (MMA apparently refers to mixed martial arts.)

Amid criticism of the post, BU's business dean, Ken Freeman, wrote on Twitter:  “We are aware of an inappropriate Yelp review posted by a member of our faculty. It does not represent our views and values. We are extremely disappointed by this occurrence.”

Hackbarth did not respond to the Globe's request for comment.

 

