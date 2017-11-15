Trump Won't Meet American Nobel Laureates

Breaking with longstanding tradition -- through Democratic and Republican administrations -- President Trump will not host a meeting with this year's American Nobel laureates, the science news website STAT reported. At lest two of this year's laureates said that they would not have gone to the White House if they had been invited.

Joachim Frank, a Columbia University scholar who is among the winners in chemistry, said in an email to STAT, “I will not put my foot into the White House as long as Trump, Pence or Ryan (i.e., the possible succession of impeachments) will occupy it.”