After UCLA Players Return, Trump Wants Credit

Elizabeth Redden
November 16, 2017
Three basketball players from the University of California, Los Angeles, who were arrested on charges of shoplifting while on a team trip to China have returned to the U.S. and have been suspended indefinitely from the team, The Washington Post reported. In a news conference the three students -- LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hall and Cody Riley -- admitted to shoplifting and thanked President Trump, who had asked for President Xi Jinping's help in resolving the case against the students.

Earlier on Wednesday Trump asked on Twitter whether he would be thanked for his efforts.

