Title

Chinese Professor Says He Was Suspended From Teaching

By

Elizabeth Redden
November 16, 2017
Comments
 
 

An economics professor at China’s Guizhou University says he has been suspended and his undergraduate classes canceled, Radio Free Asia reported.

Yang Shaozheng said he was told by university administrators that his classes were canceled due to “something he said” and that the order had come from “higher up.” He believes the suspension is connected with questioning he’s faced from police over “sensitive materials” he submitted to a publishing house.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Everyone Should Care About Graduate Student Tuition Waivers
Hitting the Accelerator
Sex and the International Student

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Conference for Economically Vulnerable Institutions
Three Ways to Attract and Enroll Today’s Graduate Learner
Is Comcast Really More Innovative Than EdTech?
Secondary Effects of Internationalization in India
Multi-Factor Placement With a Small Admissions Staff
Does Avoiding Social Media Limit An Alt-Ac Career?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top