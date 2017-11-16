Title
Chinese Professor Says He Was Suspended From Teaching
November 16, 2017
An economics professor at China’s Guizhou University says he has been suspended and his undergraduate classes canceled, Radio Free Asia reported.
Yang Shaozheng said he was told by university administrators that his classes were canceled due to “something he said” and that the order had come from “higher up.” He believes the suspension is connected with questioning he’s faced from police over “sensitive materials” he submitted to a publishing house.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!