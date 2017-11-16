Title
Staff Layoffs Announced at UMass Boston
November 16, 2017
The University of Massachusetts at Boston on Wednesday announced layoffs, with 36 non-faculty staff members losing their jobs, The Boston Globe reported. Those losing jobs include those who clean facilities, those who help run academic programs and others. The university has been facing serious financial difficulties. Union leaders said that those losing jobs tended to be longtime employees and women. Some have worked at the university for more than 30 years.
