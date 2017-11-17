Title

$700M Bequest to Columbia, NewYork-Presbyterian

By

Rick Seltzer
November 17, 2017
Comments
 
 

A large new gift to Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian will go to cancer research and clinical programs.

Florence Irving and her late husband, Herbert Irving, have added $600 million to previously announced pledges to Columbia and NewYork-Presbyterian, the two institutions announced Thursday. The move brings their total bequest to $700 million.

Columbia and NewYork-Presbyterian share a 20-acre medical center campus in upper Manhattan that last year was renamed for the Irvings. The couple has now donated a total of more than $900 million over 30 years to the institutions. Numerous professorships, faculty chairs, clinical facilities and research facilities have previously been named for the family.

The newly announced money will be used for recruiting scientists and clinicians and to develop new therapies. A comprehensive cancer center named after Herbert Irving that treats more than 4,000 new patients annually will also be expanded.

Herbert Irving was co-founder and former vice chairman of the food distributor Sysco Corp. He died last year at the age of 98.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Need for Comprehensive Approaches
to Campus Safety
‘Some People Are Just Born Good Writers’
Everyone Should Care
About Graduate Student Tuition Waivers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why I’m Pretty Sure the Isaacson da Vinci Book Is Behind the $450 Million Sale
Note to Self
Less Is Still More on Twitter
Combahee is a Life Jacket
A Conference for Economically Vulnerable Institutions
Three Ways to Attract and Enroll Today’s Graduate Learner

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top