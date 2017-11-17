$700M Bequest to Columbia, NewYork-Presbyterian

A large new gift to Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian will go to cancer research and clinical programs.

Florence Irving and her late husband, Herbert Irving, have added $600 million to previously announced pledges to Columbia and NewYork-Presbyterian, the two institutions announced Thursday. The move brings their total bequest to $700 million.

Columbia and NewYork-Presbyterian share a 20-acre medical center campus in upper Manhattan that last year was renamed for the Irvings. The couple has now donated a total of more than $900 million over 30 years to the institutions. Numerous professorships, faculty chairs, clinical facilities and research facilities have previously been named for the family.

The newly announced money will be used for recruiting scientists and clinicians and to develop new therapies. A comprehensive cancer center named after Herbert Irving that treats more than 4,000 new patients annually will also be expanded.

Herbert Irving was co-founder and former vice chairman of the food distributor Sysco Corp. He died last year at the age of 98.