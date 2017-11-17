Title
Chair Quits Post Over Arts Courses Cut at Vermont
November 17, 2017
D. Thomas Toner, chair of music and dance at the University of Vermont, resigned his chairmanship over concerns his department was "singled out" in recent cuts, The Burlington Free Press reported. Of a dozen courses eliminated by the College of Arts and Sciences, half were in music and dance. University officials said that there was no intent to focus on the arts in the cuts, and noted that many courses eliminated relied on part-time instructors.
