3 More Law Schools Will Accept GRE, Not Just LSAT

By

Scott Jaschik
November 20, 2017
The movement to accept the Graduate Record Examination for admission to law schools, not just the traditionally required Law School Admission Test, appears to be growing. In the last two weeks, three more law schools have announced such policy shifts. They are the law schools of St. John's University, in New York, Texas A&M University and Wake Forest University.

