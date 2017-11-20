4 Colleges Have First Rhodes Scholar Winners

Thirty-two Americans were named Saturday winners of Rhodes Scholarships, which cover all expenses for programs at the University of Oxford. As is usually the case, there were multiple winners from institutions such as Harvard and Stanford Universities. But this year's group of winners included the first ever from four colleges: Hunter College of the City University of New York, Temple University, the University of Alaska at Anchorage and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The full list of winners may be found here.