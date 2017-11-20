Title

College of DuPage on Hook for $500K in FOIA Battle

By

Nick Roll
November 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

As the Chicago Tribune and the College of DuPage went to court over the release of a subpoena issued to the institution’s fund-raising foundation during a federal investigation, both sides racked up some $500,000 in legal bills.

Now that the subpoena has been released -- deemed a public record by an Illinois appeals court that ruled DuPage and its foundation were in the wrong to deny its release -- the college and foundation will have to pay not only their own legal fees, but also the roughly $225,000 spent by the Tribune, the paper reported.

The paper requested the subpoena two years ago, after launching an investigation into DuPage. The investigation was prompted by previous Tribune reporting on the college that raised questions about the institution’s spending practices. No charges have been filed.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Messy but Essential
The Need for Comprehensive Approaches
to Campus Safety
‘Some People Are Just Born Good Writers’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Disruptive Innovation? More Like Destructive Innovation.
Navigating the Holiday Inquiry
If a Textbook Falls in the Forest...
Tim O'Reilly's Tech-Company Positive ‘WTF'
Why I’m Pretty Sure the Isaacson da Vinci Book Is Behind the $450 Million Sale
Note to Self

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top