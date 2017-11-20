Northern Arizona Professor Accused of Stalking

An associate professor at Northern Arizona University has been charged with five counts of stalking -- one of which involved a student -- the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

The faculty member in question, Melissa Ann Santana, taught interior design. She was also charged with three counts of giving false information to the police.

She was arrested on campus last month and is no longer employed at Northern Arizona. Much of the stalking is said to have occurred online, with Santana allegedly using multiple false identities. The student in question told police he received "harassing phone calls from various unknown numbers, emails and posts on his personal Facebook page." The paper also reported that the online harassment extended to the student's friends as well.