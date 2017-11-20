Stanford Tries Again on Issue of Renaming Buildings

A panel appointed by Stanford University more than a year ago has come to the conclusion that it can't reach a consensus on principles to be used in renaming buildings and streets. President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced last week that the panel had determined it couldn't carry out its charge, both to recommend principles for such situations and to specifically consider those buildings and streets named for Junípero Serra (right), an 18th-century Roman Catholic priest who created missions throughout California. While Serra is considered a hero by many and was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2015, many Native Americans contend that Serra worked to destroy the cultures and beliefs of those who lived in California before the missionaries arrived. Tessier-Lavigne said that the university would now create two panels, one to consider general principles and the other to consider the honors for Serra.