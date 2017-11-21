Title

International Students and Enrollment Growth

Elizabeth Redden
November 21, 2017
The number of newly enrolled international students in the U.S. grew by 104 percent between 2008 and 2016, far surpassing the overall enrollment growth rate of 3.4 percent, a new analysis by Pew Research found. A summary of the findings notes that this "increase was most pronounced at public colleges and universities, which faced budget cuts during the Great Recession and began to rely more heavily on tuition from foreign students."

Pew's analysis, based on student visa data, comes at a time when American universities are concerned about declining enrollments of new international students.

