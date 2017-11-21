Title

Luna CC Faces Loss of Accreditation

By

Doug Lederman
November 21, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Higher Learning Commission has ordered New Mexico's Luna Community College to show why it should not have its accreditation revoked, citing a series of governance problems. In a show-cause order and a letter to the college's interim president this month, the regional accrediting agency said the two-year institution had violated several core criteria related to the integrity and independence of its governing board, administration and other structures. State audits and investigations have uncovered allegations of nepotism, conflicts of interest and other financial wrongdoing. The college's Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for today.

In other actions from its November meeting, the Higher Learning Commission also placed Minnesota's Leech Lake Tribal College and Missouri's William Jewell University on probation, in both cases citing financial, administrative and other issues.

HLC also removed two institutions from probation: Cankdeska Cikana Community College, in North Dakota, and College of DuPage, in Illinois.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Sutherland Springs’
The Gentrification
of the Urban Community College
Messy but Essential

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Road-Testing a New Paper
'The Sum of Small Things', Inconspicuous Consumption, and the Small College Town
Liberal Arts Innovations in Chinese Higher Education
Disruptive Innovation? More Like Destructive Innovation.
Navigating the Holiday Inquiry
If a Textbook Falls in the Forest...

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top