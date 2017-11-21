search
Title
Unusual Gift: $1 Million a Year for 80 Years
November 21, 2017
West Texas A&M University has announced its largest gift ever, and it is coming in an unusual way. Paul Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation have pledged to donate at least $1 million a year for at least 80 years. The funds will support the university's agriculture and business colleges.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!