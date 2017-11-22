Democratic Senators Urge VA, Department of Defense to Protect Ashford Students

In separate letters to the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs Tuesday, Democratic senators called for additional steps to protect student veterans and service members enrolled at Ashford University, which is slated to lose GI Bill eligibility within 60 days.

Ashford last week said it would suspend enrollment of new student veterans who receive Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits -- the latest development in a dispute between the for-profit institution and the VA. The agency told Ashford that Arizona regulators had not provided sufficient evidence of jurisdictional approval over its online programs.

The VA said it would suspend Ashford's GI Bill eligibility within 60 days if corrective action was not taken. Although Ashford disagreed with the decision in a corporate filing, it agreed to voluntarily suspend enrollment of new student veterans.

The senators urged Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin and Secretary of Defense James Mattis to warn GI Bill recipients and DOD Tuition Assistance recipients of Ashford's status and to prohibit further enrollments.