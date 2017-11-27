Title
American U Beirut Drops Sanction of Grad Students
November 27, 2017
American University of Beirut announced Friday that it is restoring graduate assistantships to a group of graduate students who had their assistantships withdrawn because of their participation in recent protests. The university has been facing criticism from graduate students over the punishments. A statement from the university said that the assistantships were restored because of an inconsistency in the punishments of those graduate students with and without assistantships.
