Title

American U Beirut Drops Sanction of Grad Students

By

Scott Jaschik
November 27, 2017
Comments
 
 

American University of Beirut announced Friday that it is restoring graduate assistantships to a group of graduate students who had their assistantships withdrawn because of their participation in recent protests. The university has been facing criticism from graduate students over the punishments. A statement from the university said that the assistantships were restored because of an inconsistency in the punishments of those graduate students with and without assistantships.

