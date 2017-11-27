Title

Chinese Scholars Create, and Disband, Communist Unit in U.S.

Elizabeth Redden
November 27, 2017
A group of visiting Chinese scholars briefly established a branch of the Chinese Communist Party at the University of California, Davis, before shutting it down, the South China Morning Post reported. The secretary of the party branch, Mu Xingsen, confirmed the branch’s establishment but said it had already been dissolved due to concerns about violating local laws. The article noted that the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act requires individuals who act as agents of foreign governments or political parties to register with the U.S. Department of Justice, though it exempts individuals whose activities are solely of an academic or scientific nature.

The party branch came to light after Mu’s home university, Dalian University of Technology, posted an article on its website, subsequently removed, praising its formation. “The party branch will keep drawing new members to join and organize group studying sessions to learn about the latest thoughts and spirits in China, and to jointly resist the corrosion of various negative thoughts abroad,” the article said.

