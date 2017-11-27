Title

FTC Wins Ruling on Deceptive Publishing Practices

By

Scott Jaschik
November 27, 2017
Seal of the Federal Trade CommissionA federal judge has awarded the Federal Trade Commission an injunction to block what the FTC considers deceptive publishing practices by OMICS Group and other entities. The FTC argued, and a judge accepted the argument, that these publishers are not informing authors about required publication fees, among other things. The publishers portray themselves as legitimate and deny doing anything illegal.

