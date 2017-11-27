Title
FTC Wins Ruling on Deceptive Publishing Practices
November 27, 2017
A federal judge has awarded the Federal Trade Commission an injunction to block what the FTC considers deceptive publishing practices by OMICS Group and other entities. The FTC argued, and a judge accepted the argument, that these publishers are not informing authors about required publication fees, among other things. The publishers portray themselves as legitimate and deny doing anything illegal.
