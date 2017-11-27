Tennessee Drops Plan to Hire Coach Amid Protests

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville's planned hire of its next football coach reportedly fell apart late Sunday amid protests and blowback from politicians over the coach's links to the Pennsylvania State University football program during the era of Jerry Sandusky. Tennessee was reportedly on the verge of a deal to hire Greg Schiano, a former Rutgers University and National Football League coach who worked under legendary Penn State coach Joe Paterno and alongside Sandusky, who molested dozens of boys and young men. But court testimony in 2016 suggested that Schiano had been informed of Sandusky's behavior.

Fans protested Sunday, and state and local politicians criticized Tennessee for considering hiring Schiano. Newspapers reported late Sunday that Tennessee had abandoned the Schiano hiring.