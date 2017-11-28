Title

Band Won't Play at College With Anti-Gay Policies

By

Scott Jaschik
November 28, 2017
Diet Cig, a pop-punk band (at right), has called off a scheduled appearance this week at Messiah College, citing the college's rules that say gay people may not act on same-sex orientations. The band said on Twitter that Messiah's "really serious anti-LGBT policies" are such that Diet Cig will not appear because it has "no desire to support or benefit from an institution that discriminates against LGBT students/faculty/staff."

 

Messiah issued a statement to PennLive that said that it had provided the band with information about the college's "ethos and values." The statement added: "In today's pluralistic society, we understand that there are many who do not share the college's traditional Christian perspective on human sexuality. In that regard, the college certainly respects Diet Cig's right to disagree with our position, and to decline our offer to perform here. It is our hope that these types of situations build a stronger mutual understanding and respect of each other's values and convictions."

 

 

