Nominate a Scholarly Book for #IHEreaderschoice

Help select the top university press book of 2017 that would make a good holiday gift for someone in academe!

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to launch the third annual contest where readers decide the top books of year that would make ideal holiday gifts. If you are looking for your next great read or trying to find the perfect gift, be sure to check out the contest hashtag, #IHEreaderschoice, to see and vote on entries.

Whether you are a book lover, an author or part of a press, anyone in higher education, or someone who wants to gift a great book, this is your chance to see the best from university presses.

Nominating a Book

Anyone may nominate -- on Twitter -- a book that was published by a university press in 2017. Entries should include the hashtag #IHEreaderschoice and one or more of the following: book title, image of the book cover or link to the book’s page on the press website or another site. You can nominate more than one book. The nomination period is Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.

Voting for a Book

We will share a Twitter Moment Dec. 4 with all of the books that were submitted. To vote for a particular book, simply like or retweet the tweet containing the nomination. You can vote for as many books as you like. The voting period is Dec. 4-10. We will tabulate the number of votes each book received and announce the top five titles Dec. 12. The book with the most votes will be the official winner.

Prizes

Anyone who voted for the winning book will be entered into a random drawing, and five lucky voters will receive a copy of the book.

The publisher of the winning book will enjoy special Inside Higher Ed 2017 Readers’ Choice Winner recognition in an advertising campaign as well as the opportunity to appear in the Daily News Update just in time for holiday gifting. The winning book will also be displayed at the Inside Higher Ed booth at the Modern Language Association conference Jan. 4-7, 2017, in New York City.

Previous Winners

Last year's winner was Exquisite Masochism: Marriage, Sex and the Novel Form, by Claire Jarvis, an assistant professor of English at Stanford University, and published by Johns Hopkins University Press. The book is about how realist novelists in the 19th and early 20th centuries would "hint at sex while maintaining a safe distance from pornography." That was the second year in a row that a Hopkins book won the prize. The previous year's winner was The Poems of T. S. Eliot, edited by Christopher Ricks and Jim McCue.