Texas Regents OK Bid to Operate Los Alamos Lab

The University of Texas System Board of Regents on Monday authorized in a 4-to-3 vote a bid to manage and operate Los Alamos National Laboratory, the top nuclear research facility in the country.

The Department of Energy is expected to award a five-year contract to manage and operate the lab in mid-spring 2018.

The UT System in a partnership with Lockheed Martin previously made an unsuccessful bid to operate Los Alamos in 2005 but lost out to a partnership between the University of California and Bechtel Corporation. Although the company formed by the University of California and Bechtel, Los Alamos National Security LLC, still operates the lab, UC no longer has any affiliation with the facilities itself.